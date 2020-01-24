Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.0106

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Utrust has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $421,544.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.03151886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00124498 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.