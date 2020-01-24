V Systems (VSYS) Reaches Market Cap of $63.11 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. V Systems has a total market cap of $63.11 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. Over the last week, V Systems has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,821,689,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,906,831,159 coins. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

