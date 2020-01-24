Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9,263.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $89.51 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

