Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9,263.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,197 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. 1,796,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

