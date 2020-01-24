Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR owned 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 240,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.25. 5,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $112.94 and a one year high of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

