Valor Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $170,859.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $170,859.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.05497679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127832 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

