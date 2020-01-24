Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $130.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

