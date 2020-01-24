Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. 1,724,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,375,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.