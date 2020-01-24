Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Cut by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $383,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.17 and a 52 week high of $193.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

