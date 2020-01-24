Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Boosted by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.19. 8,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.27 and a 52 week high of $184.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

