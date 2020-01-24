Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Relaxing Retirement Coach’s 10th Largest Position

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.23. 3,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,187. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

