Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after buying an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after buying an additional 759,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after buying an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $304.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $240.63 and a 52 week high of $305.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

