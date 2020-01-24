Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $51,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $84.99. 117,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

