Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,531,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $166.36. The company had a trading volume of 137,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.46 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

