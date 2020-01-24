Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.34. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

