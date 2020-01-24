VegaWallet Token (VGW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $765,862.00

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, VegaWallet Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VegaWallet Token has a market capitalization of $765,862.00 and $409.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VegaWallet Token token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00325125 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002151 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

About VegaWallet Token

VegaWallet Token (VGW) is a token. VegaWallet Token's total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,184,693 tokens.

The official website for VegaWallet Token is VegaWallet.com.

Buying and Selling VegaWallet Token

VegaWallet Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VegaWallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VegaWallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VegaWallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

