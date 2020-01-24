Velas Market Cap Reaches $25.39 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and $2.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,049,360,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,277,937 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

