Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Venus Concept’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Venus Concept an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,881. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.14.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

