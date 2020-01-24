Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $239,537.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $239,537.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00051662 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000672 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

