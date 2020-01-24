VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0535 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $27,087.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052892 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00074044 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,397.77 or 1.00611700 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034318 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,421,882 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.