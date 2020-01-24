VeriME Price Hits $0.0000 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 62.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $6,709.00 and $24.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 55.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.33 or 0.05544254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127814 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

