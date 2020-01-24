VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $379,140.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 86.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $379,140.00 and approximately $1,653.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00639937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00074294 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007971 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,562,074 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

