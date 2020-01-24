VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Reaches $0.15

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 57% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $375,211.00 and approximately $2,845.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 83.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00632969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007953 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,560,819 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

