Veros (VRS) Trading Up 28% This Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Veros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Veros has a total market capitalization of $143,852.00 and $10,037.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veros has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,460,175 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.