Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $902,822.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and $902,822.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003625 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, QBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,509.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.01921294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.37 or 0.03773440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00646806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00734915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00101665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010698 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00581767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,140,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Upbit, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, YoBit, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.