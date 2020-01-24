Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,532,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 156,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,485 shares of company stock worth $46,487,790. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.02. 67,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,638. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

