Very Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Share Price

Media stories about SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SEACOR Marine earned a media sentiment score of 3.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SMHI opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $101,417.81. Also, CEO John M. Gellert purchased 15,885 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $194,750.10. Insiders have sold a total of 70,530 shares of company stock worth $891,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

