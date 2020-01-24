VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $100.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NYSE:VFC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Perigon Wealth Management raised its holdings in VF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 4,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep raised its holdings in VF by 8.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 384,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher raised its holdings in VF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 21,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management raised its holdings in VF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Company raised its holdings in VF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Company now owns 39,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

