Viacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,715.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.29 million and $65,715.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OOOBTC, Upbit and Coinroom. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00645485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007883 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,474 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, OOOBTC, YoBit, Coinroom, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

