VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $125,846.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.