VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market cap of $6.51 million and $830,229.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.18 or 0.05509488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026825 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019800 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002436 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

