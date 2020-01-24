Virtacoin Price Down 47.8% Over Last 7 Days (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $1,071.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000127 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

