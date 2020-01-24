Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $131.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.