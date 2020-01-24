Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43,298 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

V stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.22. 1,121,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

