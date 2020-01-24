VisionX Trading Down 0.1% This Week (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One VisionX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. VisionX has a market cap of $196,406.00 and approximately $9,702.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VisionX has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.25 or 0.03082112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00201858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

