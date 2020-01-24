Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will report sales of $433.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.38 million and the lowest is $425.77 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $467.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $430.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

