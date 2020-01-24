Vitae (VITAE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,630.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Vitae has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $95,630.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vitae has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00007816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005587 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

