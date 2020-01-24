VITE Achieves Market Cap of $4.45 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. VITE has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $3.83 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, CoinEx and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VITE

VITE was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,636,732 tokens. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org.

VITE Token Trading

VITE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

