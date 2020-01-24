Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading Down 72.4% This Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 43.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $21,058.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 72.4% against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,977,749 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,542 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.