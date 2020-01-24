Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €44.65 by Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.99 ($62.77).

ETR:VNA opened at €50.86 ($59.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 1 year high of €50.30 ($58.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.09.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

