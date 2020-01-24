VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $703,324.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $703,324.00 and $25,350.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

