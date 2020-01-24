Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 402,824 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,066,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $450,434.01.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,484,018.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $578,978.15.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,435 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $479,083.70.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,473.76.

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,520.00.

PPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,604. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

