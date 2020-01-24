W Green Pay (WGP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,887.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $775,711.00 and approximately $117,887.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.03151886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00124498 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,259,642 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.