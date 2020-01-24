Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0488 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $13,474.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,431,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,052,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

