Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Walmart stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 4,382,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,474. The company has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

