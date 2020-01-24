Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Research Coverage Started at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37. The company has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.