Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. 1,310,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

