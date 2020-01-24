Waltonchain Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, DragonEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.84 or 0.01925336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00101526 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, COSS, HitBTC, Kucoin, Allbit, DragonEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, OKEx, Coinnest, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.