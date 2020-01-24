Wanchain Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $20.69 million and $3.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007501 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.