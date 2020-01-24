Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €61.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.61 ($94.90).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €75.96 ($88.33) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.82. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

